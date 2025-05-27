NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.82, but opened at $3.72. NIO shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 10,751,004 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $4.20 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra Research raised NIO to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

Get NIO alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NIO

NIO Stock Down 3.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 33.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.81) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in NIO by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of NIO by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth $39,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.