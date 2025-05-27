TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.99, but opened at $10.63. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 1,087,090 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on TAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Macquarie downgraded TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $10.90 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group Stock Down 6.6%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 0.08.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). TAL Education Group had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $610.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAL Education Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in TAL Education Group by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 37.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.