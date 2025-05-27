Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 3,830 shares.The stock last traded at $34.74 and had previously closed at $34.58.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Trading Up 1.8%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. ArborFi Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 71.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 9,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,564,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

