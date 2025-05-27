Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 704,537 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 730,168 shares.The stock last traded at $123.66 and had previously closed at $113.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrus Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.68. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 84.09% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 3,732 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $359,428.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Centrus Energy by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

