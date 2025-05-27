Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Stock Price Down 4.6% – Here’s What Happened

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.56 and last traded at $23.42. Approximately 114,349 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 929,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

Several equities analysts have commented on GPCR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.86.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.23 and a beta of -1.69.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in Structure Therapeutics by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Structure Therapeutics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

