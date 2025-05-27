Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Stock Price Up 7.5% – Time to Buy?

Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.33 and last traded at $11.42. 90,905 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 162,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

NEXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Nexxen International in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Nexxen International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexxen International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

The company has a market cap of $743.88 million, a PE ratio of 293.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13.

Nexxen International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JB Capital Partners LP increased its position in Nexxen International by 2,490.0% during the 1st quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 3,492,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,163,000 after buying an additional 3,357,707 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Nexxen International by 471.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 382,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 315,864 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexxen International by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 276,600 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexxen International by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 567,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 262,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexxen International by 32.7% during the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 643,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 158,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

