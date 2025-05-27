MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Trading Up 6.4% – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $136.74 and last traded at $138.38. Approximately 34,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 150,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.10.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.80. The company has a market cap of $101.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 4.73.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.