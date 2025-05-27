CLSA Increases BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target to $177.60

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at CLSA from $153.00 to $177.60 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. CLSA’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BWXT. Maxim Group dropped their price target on BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.84.

NYSE:BWXT traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.09. 1,476,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $136.31.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $682.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $4,900,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,436,613.20. This trade represents a 17.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $209,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,127.68. This represents a 16.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,734,145 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 200.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

