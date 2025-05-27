Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.03 and last traded at $99.85, with a volume of 1219246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.99.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Barclays upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Vertical Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Melius cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.12.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, Director George Oliver sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $9,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 904,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,924,768.50. This trade represents a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $2,572,035.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,426,429.16. This trade represents a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 331,133 shares of company stock worth $27,845,646. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,685,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,797,000 after buying an additional 105,194 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

