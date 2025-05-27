Anthony B. Semedo Sells 2,600 Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) Director Anthony B. Semedo sold 2,600 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $74,022.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,189.73. This trade represents a 7.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Artivion Stock Up 2.7%

NYSE:AORT traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,469.75 and a beta of 1.54. Artivion, Inc. has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $32.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average is $27.34.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $98.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.81 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artivion

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artivion during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Artivion by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Artivion by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Artivion during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Artivion during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

AORT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Artivion from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citizens Jmp raised Artivion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artivion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

