Bitcoin Stocks To Research – May 27th

MARA, Riot Platforms, CleanSpark, Iris Energy, and TeraWulf are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models or balance sheets are directly tied to Bitcoin—for example, miners, crypto exchanges, or firms holding large Bitcoin reserves. Investing in these equities lets you gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s price swings through corporate performance rather than by owning the cryptocurrency itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

MARA (MARA)

MARA traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.16. 32,004,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,077,937. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MARA has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 6.82.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

RIOT traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.93. 17,590,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,432,340. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. Riot Platforms has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 4.74.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.88. 13,648,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,252,387. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10. CleanSpark has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.14 and a beta of 4.36.

Iris Energy (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

NASDAQ IREN traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $9.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,556,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,191,958. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47. Iris Energy has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $15.92.

TeraWulf (WULF)

WULF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.90. 19,371,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,532,868. TeraWulf has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 3.00.

