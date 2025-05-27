Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,050,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 1,908,870 shares.The stock last traded at $5.65 and had previously closed at $5.42.
Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.38.
Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 7.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group
Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mizuho Financial Group
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Apple Sinks After New 25% Tariff Announcement—What’s The Bottom?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Palantir Scores First $1 Billion Contract; Is It Priced In?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Dividend Stocks Just Hiked Payouts 10%+ and Beat the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.