Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,050,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 1,908,870 shares.The stock last traded at $5.65 and had previously closed at $5.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.38.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 7.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,558,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329,657 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,743,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,121,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,233 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,951,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,038,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,857,000 after purchasing an additional 992,900 shares in the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

