Airline Stocks Worth Watching – May 27th

American Airlines Group, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, RTX, and Zscaler are the five Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is operating commercial air transport services for passengers and cargo. By purchasing these equities, investors gain partial ownership in an airline and stand to benefit from dividends and capital appreciation when the carrier performs well. Airline stocks tend to be cyclical and sensitive to factors such as fuel prices, economic trends, and shifts in travel demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.73. 35,298,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,440,893. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $19.10.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of UAL traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,896,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,624,615. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.96.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

DAL stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.90. 4,882,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,315,234. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average is $55.77. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,526. RTX has a twelve month low of $99.07 and a twelve month high of $138.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $178.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.83.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.83. The company had a trading volume of 554,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,098. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $153.45 and a twelve month high of $260.01. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,027.88 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.85.

