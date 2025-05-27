Defense Stocks To Follow Now – May 27th

GE Aerospace, Boeing, BigBear.ai, E2open Parent, and Rocket Lab USA are the five Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies that design, produce and maintain military equipment, weapons systems and other defense-related technologies and services for national governments. Their performance typically tracks changes in defense budgets, geopolitical tensions and security policies, often offering relatively stable revenue from long-term government contracts but remaining sensitive to policy shifts and global risk dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of GE stock traded up $8.36 on Tuesday, reaching $241.15. 2,779,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,327,752. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $150.20 and a 12-month high of $241.58. The company has a market capitalization of $257.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

NYSE BA traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $201.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,728,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,144,386. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.98. Boeing has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $209.66. The company has a market capitalization of $152.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

NYSE BBAI traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 117,068,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,642,984. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 3.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

E2open Parent (ETWO)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

NYSE ETWO traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 142,537,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,233. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. E2open Parent has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETWO

Rocket Lab USA (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

NASDAQ RKLB traded up $2.81 on Tuesday, reaching $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 13,665,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,143,039. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Rocket Lab USA has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.12 and a beta of 2.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

See Also