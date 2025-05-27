Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 1627383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEG shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Aegon Trading Up 1.9%

Aegon Increases Dividend

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.1992 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

Aegon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Aegon

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLIO Financial Planning bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter worth $496,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 21,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Aegon by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 131,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 41,032 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aegon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

