RV Capital AG Sells 21,780 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

RV Capital AG lessened its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 338,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21,780 shares during the period. Wix.com makes up approximately 12.2% of RV Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. RV Capital AG’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $55,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in Wix.com by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WIX shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Baird R W upgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $262.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.68.

Wix.com Price Performance

Shares of WIX opened at $152.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 64.82, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.31. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $137.94 and a 1 year high of $247.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.44.

Wix.com announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Wix.com

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.