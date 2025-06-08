Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,349 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 1.4% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $70,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $135.23 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $119.83 and a 52 week high of $144.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.15. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.80.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

