Abacus Planning Group Inc. Grows Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,485,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,926,028,000 after acquiring an additional 138,380 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,618,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,004,000 after acquiring an additional 464,137 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,355,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,556,000 after buying an additional 1,893,947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,963,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,447,000 after acquiring an additional 115,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,686,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,722,000 after buying an additional 76,896 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,745.11. The trade was a 19.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $393.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $357.45 and a 52 week high of $567.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $409.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $48.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $478.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $518.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus set a $465.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $499.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.