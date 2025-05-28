Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Stock Price Down 10% – What’s Next?

Shares of Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG – Get Free Report) traded down 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 574 ($7.76) and last traded at GBX 664 ($8.97). 2,733,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 391% from the average session volume of 556,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 738 ($9.97).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($11.15) target price on shares of Zegona Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.
Zegona is a British company investing strategically across the Europe with the objective of acquiring businesses in the European TMT sector, using a “Buy-Fix-Sell” strategy to deliver attractive shareholder returns.
The first acquisition made by Zegona was of Asturian telecommunications operator Telecable in 2015.
