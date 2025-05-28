Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CRO Brian K. Mccarthy Sells 25,000 Shares

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $2,252,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 504,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,463,018.40. The trade was a 4.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rubrik Stock Performance

Shares of RBRK traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,605,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,135. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.46 and a 200 day moving average of $66.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $95.34.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Rubrik from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho cut shares of Rubrik from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Rubrik from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBRK

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi grew its holdings in Rubrik by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 37,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rubrik by 31.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Rubrik by 209.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Rubrik during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Rubrik by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

About Rubrik

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.