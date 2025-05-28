United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG) Major Shareholder Buys $62,613.51 in Stock

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Patrick Michael Nieri bought 31,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $62,613.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,471 shares in the company, valued at $330,586.71. This trade represents a 23.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Patrick Michael Nieri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 27th, Patrick Michael Nieri purchased 33,330 shares of United Homes Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $66,660.00.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Patrick Michael Nieri purchased 50,000 shares of United Homes Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00.

United Homes Group Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of United Homes Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,501. The stock has a market cap of $117.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.97. United Homes Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Institutional Trading of United Homes Group

United Homes Group ( NASDAQ:UHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. United Homes Group had a positive return on equity of 1,250.34% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Homes Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anson Funds Management LP raised its stake in United Homes Group by 69.6% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 2,543,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after buying an additional 1,043,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in United Homes Group by 34.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in United Homes Group in the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in United Homes Group during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

United Homes Group Company Profile

United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.

