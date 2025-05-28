United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG) Major Shareholder Buys $62,613.51 in Stock

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Patrick Michael Nieri bought 31,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $62,613.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,471 shares in the company, valued at $330,586.71. This trade represents a 23.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Patrick Michael Nieri also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 27th, Patrick Michael Nieri purchased 33,330 shares of United Homes Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $66,660.00.
- On Thursday, May 22nd, Patrick Michael Nieri purchased 50,000 shares of United Homes Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00.
United Homes Group Trading Down 4.8%
Shares of United Homes Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,501. The stock has a market cap of $117.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.97. United Homes Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
Institutional Trading of United Homes Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Homes Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anson Funds Management LP raised its stake in United Homes Group by 69.6% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 2,543,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after buying an additional 1,043,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in United Homes Group by 34.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in United Homes Group in the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in United Homes Group during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.
United Homes Group Company Profile
United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United Homes Group
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Tesla: Why Analysts Think It Could Jump Another 47%
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Microsoft’s Outlook Brightens as Analysts Boost Bullish Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for United Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.