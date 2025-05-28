NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider Buys $14,074.76 in Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) insider Paul Richards purchased 4,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $14,074.76. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 106,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,621.82. The trade was a 4.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul Richards also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 3rd, Paul Richards acquired 58,500 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $220,545.00.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Up 9.4%

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.72. 321,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,671. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.13%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,037,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,628,000 after purchasing an additional 327,144 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 14,717.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,009,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after buying an additional 1,995,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 25.9% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 665,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 136,968 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the first quarter worth $1,915,000.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

