Elementis (LON:ELM) Trading Up 11.4% – Here’s What Happened

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 11.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 151.80 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 144.80 ($1.96). 5,028,817 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 1,524,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.76).

Elementis Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 126.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 138.71. The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Elementis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from Elementis’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Elementis’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.65%.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

