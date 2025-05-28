Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Trading Up 5.9% – Here’s Why

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.80 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 7.20 ($0.10). Approximately 5,678,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 2,670,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.80 ($0.09).

Borders & Southern Petroleum Stock Up 5.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of £75.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.31 and a beta of -0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.11.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

