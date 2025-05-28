Ambarella (AMBA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect Ambarella to post earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $84.01 million for the quarter.

Ambarella Price Performance

AMBA opened at $62.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.99. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $85.15.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Insider Activity at Ambarella

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $175,733.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,311 shares in the company, valued at $43,923,071.22. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $27,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,595.50. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,328 shares of company stock valued at $513,467. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 44.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 126.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 47,414 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 34.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 48.1% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ambarella from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ambarella from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Get Our Latest Report on Ambarella

About Ambarella

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.