Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Trading 11.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.35. 218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Company Profile

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates through Domestic fixed-line communications, Cellular Communication, Internet, International Communication, and ICT Solutions, and Multi-Channel Television segments. The company offers telephony services, including basic telephony services on the household telephone line, as well as associated services, such as voice mail and caller ID; national numbering services; and transmission and data-communication services.

