Zacks Research Has Bearish Forecast for Hess Q2 Earnings

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Hess in a report released on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $8.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hess’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS.

HES has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hess from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.16.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $132.58 on Monday. Hess has a 1 year low of $123.79 and a 1 year high of $161.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is 27.66%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $27,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,879,364.70. The trade was a 6.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,873,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,570,383,000 after buying an additional 1,732,497 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Hess by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 11,438,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,521,499,000 after buying an additional 698,866 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P increased its stake in Hess by 1.6% in the first quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 7,355,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,174,958,000 after acquiring an additional 117,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,695,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $888,240,000 after purchasing an additional 158,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hess by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,844,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $511,325,000 after acquiring an additional 91,131 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

