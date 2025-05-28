Foot Locker (FL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect Foot Locker to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Foot Locker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.350-1.650 EPS and its FY26 guidance at $1.35-1.65 EPS.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Foot Locker to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Foot Locker Stock Up 0.8%
Shares of FL opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.67.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Foot Locker from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.19.
Foot Locker Company Profile
Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.
