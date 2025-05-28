Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) Stock Price Up 12.1% – Still a Buy?

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.96 and last traded at $6.96. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Investec Group Trading Up 12.1%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85.

About Investec Group

(Get Free Report)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.