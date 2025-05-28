Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Shares Down 4.1% – Here’s What Happened

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.26 and last traded at $12.31. 5,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 6,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

Intellinetics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 million, a PE ratio of 82.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Intellinetics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intellinetics

In related news, Director John C. Guttilla purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,905 shares in the company, valued at $298,860. This trade represents a 13.70% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intellinetics

Intellinetics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intellinetics stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Intellinetics, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:INLX Free Report ) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 2.73% of Intellinetics worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, videos, and emails.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intellinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.