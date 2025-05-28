Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Shares Down 3.9% – Should You Sell?

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $200.05 and last traded at $200.05. 70 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 99 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.18.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SARTF
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.28. The business had revenue of $959.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.08 million. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.33%.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Tesla: Why Analysts Think It Could Jump Another 47%
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Microsoft’s Outlook Brightens as Analysts Boost Bullish Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.