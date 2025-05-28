Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Shares Down 3.9% – Should You Sell?

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $200.05 and last traded at $200.05. 70 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 99 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.28. The business had revenue of $959.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.08 million. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.33%.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

