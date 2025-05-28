Q2 EPS Estimates for UroGen Pharma Raised by HC Wainwright

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UroGen Pharma in a report released on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will earn ($0.74) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.75). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for UroGen Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.12) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.14) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on URGN. Scotiabank began coverage on UroGen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on UroGen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on UroGen Pharma from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

URGN stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $181.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 263.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 49,318 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 140,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 18,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

