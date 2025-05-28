Kohl’s (KSS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share and revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.100-0.600 EPS and its FY26 guidance at $0.10-$0.60 EPS.

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. Kohl's had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kohl's to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kohl’s stock opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $27.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $880.57 million, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.02%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 489,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 60,769 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KSS shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.61.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

