Cormark Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Zedcor

Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC – Free Report) – Cormark lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Zedcor in a report issued on Friday, May 23rd. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Zedcor’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Get Zedcor alerts:

Zedcor Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of CVE ZDC opened at C$3.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$365.49 million, a PE ratio of 936.83 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.93. Zedcor has a 1 year low of C$1.11 and a 1 year high of C$3.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.24.

Zedcor Company Profile

Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. It engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. The company also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zedcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.