Brokers Offer Predictions for GSK’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:GSK)

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GSK in a report issued on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the pharmaceutical company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for GSK’s current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GSK’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.73 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. GSK’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GSK. Wall Street Zen upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price target for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GSK

GSK Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of GSK stock opened at $39.44 on Monday. GSK has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,407 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,659 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 22,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.4216 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.60%.

About GSK

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.