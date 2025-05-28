Zacks Research Forecasts Amgen’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amgen in a report issued on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $5.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.22. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $20.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2025 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.48 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMGN. Erste Group Bank cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (down from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.22.

Amgen Trading Up 2.9%

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $279.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.81. The company has a market cap of $150.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. Amgen has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.86%.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 64,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the period. SWS Partners increased its stake in Amgen by 5.2% during the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 16.6% during the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

