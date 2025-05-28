Zscaler (ZS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $667.13 million for the quarter.

Zscaler Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of ZS stock opened at $257.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,029.20 and a beta of 1.14. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $259.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.21.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 10,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $2,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,496. The trade was a 26.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,580,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,822,344.90. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,771 shares of company stock worth $50,165,040 over the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $207.00 target price on shares of Zscaler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zscaler from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.