Zscaler (ZS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $667.13 million for the quarter.
Zscaler Trading Up 1.3%
Shares of ZS stock opened at $257.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,029.20 and a beta of 1.14. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $259.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.21.
In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 10,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $2,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,496. The trade was a 26.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,580,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,822,344.90. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,771 shares of company stock worth $50,165,040 over the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $207.00 target price on shares of Zscaler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zscaler from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.09.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
