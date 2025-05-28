Burlington Stores (BURL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share and revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. Burlington Stores has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.700-9.300 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.450 EPS.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, analysts expect Burlington Stores to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

BURL stock opened at $240.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $298.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $287.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $1,185,063.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 70,006 shares in the company, valued at $16,797,239.64. The trade was a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Travis Marquette sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.63, for a total value of $45,149.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,746.54. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Burlington Stores stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

