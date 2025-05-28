What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Surmodics Q3 Earnings?

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) – Zacks Research issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Surmodics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Surmodics’ current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Surmodics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

SRDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Surmodics in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surmodics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of Surmodics stock opened at $28.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.72. The company has a market cap of $411.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Surmodics has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $42.44.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Surmodics had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $28.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 million.

Institutional Trading of Surmodics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Surmodics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Surmodics by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Surmodics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Surmodics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in Surmodics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

