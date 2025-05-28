Cormark Forecasts Higher Earnings for Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 23rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will earn $5.67 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.47. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $5.48 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2026 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 13.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD opened at $68.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $68.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,118,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,946,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,934 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,213,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,042,000 after acquiring an additional 236,037 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 510,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,153,000 after acquiring an additional 68,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.7568 dividend. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

