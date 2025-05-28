Q3 Earnings Forecast for Progressive Issued By Roth Capital

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Progressive in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 23rd. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now expects that the insurance provider will earn $3.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.48. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $14.68 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q1 2026 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.50 EPS.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on Progressive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $288.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on PGR

Progressive Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of PGR stock opened at $278.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $163.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Progressive has a 52 week low of $201.34 and a 52 week high of $292.99.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $717,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.94, for a total value of $2,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,462,306.04. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Carl G. Joyce sold 360 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.17, for a total transaction of $99,421.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,891.35. The trade was a 35.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,384 shares of company stock valued at $11,711,495 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.70%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.