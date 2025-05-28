Q3 Earnings Forecast for Progressive Issued By Roth Capital

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Progressive in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 23rd. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now expects that the insurance provider will earn $3.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.48. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $14.68 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q1 2026 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.50 EPS.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%.
View Our Latest Research Report on PGR
Progressive Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of PGR stock opened at $278.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $163.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Progressive has a 52 week low of $201.34 and a 52 week high of $292.99.
Institutional Trading of Progressive
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $717,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.94, for a total value of $2,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,462,306.04. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Carl G. Joyce sold 360 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.17, for a total transaction of $99,421.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,891.35. The trade was a 35.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,384 shares of company stock valued at $11,711,495 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Progressive Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.70%.
Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Progressive
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Tesla: Why Analysts Think It Could Jump Another 47%
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Microsoft’s Outlook Brightens as Analysts Boost Bullish Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.