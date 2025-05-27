Cim LLC Reduces Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Cim LLC decreased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total value of $5,409,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,063,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,583,622.18. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 9,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.03, for a total transaction of $7,310,187.15. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 298,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,530,006.27. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,969 shares of company stock worth $23,127,314 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $731.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $606.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $606.73. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.52 and a 52-week high of $748.80.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $603.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $652.73.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

