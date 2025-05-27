Park Square Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,411 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance
IWM opened at $202.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.66. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The stock has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Russell 2000 ETF
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Workday Stock Price Implosion: An Automatic Buy for AI Investors
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- MercadoLibre Is Soaring—Should You Wait for a Better Entry?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Doubt the Market? 3 Stocks to Rideout Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.