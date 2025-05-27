Sands China Ltd. (SCHYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.27 on July 7th

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2733 per share on Monday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th.

Sands China Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SCHYY opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44. Sands China has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.46.

Get Sands China alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Sands China to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Sands China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

About Sands China

(Get Free Report)

Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.