Dogwood Wealth Management LLC Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 29,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Pandi LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $568,943,000. American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,643,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $532.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $563.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $509.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.