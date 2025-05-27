Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Takes $417,000 Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $131,350,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,804,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,299,000 after acquiring an additional 637,784 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,429,000 after acquiring an additional 543,876 shares during the last quarter. Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne Allianz Polska S.A. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $37,247,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 459.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 435,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after buying an additional 357,531 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF stock opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $98.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

CF Industries announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

