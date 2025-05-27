Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,413 Shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPIX. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 797,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,420,000 after purchasing an additional 116,515 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 691,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,986,000 after buying an additional 457,480 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 468,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,148,000 after acquiring an additional 158,597 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,066,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,487,000.

NASDAQ GPIX opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.19 million, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.3229 dividend. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

