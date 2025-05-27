Menard Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of J. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 345.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,637,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,676,000 after buying an additional 3,597,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,626,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 933.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,808,000 after buying an additional 1,904,988 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,988,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,649,000 after buying an additional 449,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,809,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,746,000 after buying an additional 157,086 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on J. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.86.

J opened at $125.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.23 and a fifty-two week high of $156.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.46 and its 200 day moving average is $129.58.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.26%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

