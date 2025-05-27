Gamma Communications plc (GAMA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 29th

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.18) per share on Thursday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This is a 100.0% increase from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Gamma Communications Price Performance
GAMA stock opened at GBX 1,216 ($16.50) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. Gamma Communications has a 52-week low of GBX 1,104 ($14.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,917.60 ($26.02). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,246.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,376.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.78.
Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 85.10 ($1.15) EPS for the quarter. Gamma Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Research analysts expect that Gamma Communications will post 89.6398892 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Gamma Communications
Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.
