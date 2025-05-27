Gamma Communications plc (GAMA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 29th

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.18) per share on Thursday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This is a 100.0% increase from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GAMA stock opened at GBX 1,216 ($16.50) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. Gamma Communications has a 52-week low of GBX 1,104 ($14.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,917.60 ($26.02). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,246.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,376.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 85.10 ($1.15) EPS for the quarter. Gamma Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Research analysts expect that Gamma Communications will post 89.6398892 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 1,900 ($25.78) to GBX 2,000 ($27.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

