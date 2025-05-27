Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1,075.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 51,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5,792.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $154,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA FIDU opened at $73.66 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $59.16 and a twelve month high of $77.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.44.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.